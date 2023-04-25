Resurgence of Terrorism After 2023 Polls Worrying – THISDAYLIVE

•President to launch network against crime in Gulf of Guinea

•Leaves for Accra today to attend maritime security summit

Deji Elumoye, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Yoruba’s foremost socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, expressed concern about the upsurge in terrorist activities since after the 2023 general election, especially as the country got closer to the handover date.

Afenifere raised the concern in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

The group challenged President Muhammadu Buhari on the post-election rising terrorism rates, and him offered tips on how to earn the forgiveness of the Nigerian people.

However, the president was scheduled to launch “Network on Organised Crime in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea (NOCINAG)” at a national conference on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Buhari would depart Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the Third…