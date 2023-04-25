Sahara Group Advocates Backward Integration to Bolster Energy Sector Sustainability – THISDAYLIVE

Deploying seamless backward integration in the energy sector will foster growth and sustainability enabled by improved efficiencies, innovation, upgrade in local expertise and participation, and the collaboration of host communities in operations across the value chain, the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, has said.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Mr. Bethel Obioma, said Gray made the statement while addressing journalists at the 6th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja, as she added that building local capacity for extraction and processing of natural resources facilitates job creation and economic growth.

She also joined other panelists that discussed “Local Content Investment and Sustainable Energy Future” at the summit.

The statement also quoted her as saying: “Backward integration helps to reduce the cost of raw materials, providing a more stable and…