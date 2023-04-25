TIME TO ERADICATE MALARIA   – THISDAYLIVE

The new malaria vaccine is welcome. But more should also be done to test the efficacy of traditional medicinal products on the disease

The provisional approval for the R21/Matrix malaria vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University is a step in the right direction. As stakeholders mark the World Malaria Day 2023 under the theme “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”, any measure that would help in eradicating Malaria has both public health and socio-economic benefits for the country. “The brief on the approval of the R21 Malaria vaccine has been communicated to the minister of health and national primary health care development agency for appropriate actions toward immunisation in the respective population,” according to the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

However, as much as we commend the recommendation of this new vaccine, it is not a silver…