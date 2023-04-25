W’Bank Ranks S’Africa, Egypt, Benin Republic, Others Ahead of Nigeria in Global Logistics Performance Index – THISDAYLIVE

•Nigeria Customs rated 90th among 139 countries

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

South Africa, Egypt, Benin Republic, Botswana, Namibia, Djibouti and Rwanda are better rated than Nigeria in the latest global Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released by the World Bank.

The LPI is an interactive bench-marking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics, including shipping and what they can do to improve their performance.

The LPI report, titled “Connecting to Compete 2023: Trade Logistics in an Uncertain Global Economy,” provides a measure of countries’ ability to move goods across borders with speed and reliability, the report is coming after three years of unprecedented supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with soaring delivery times.

Covering 139 countries, the LPI measured the ease of establishing reliable supply chain connections and the…