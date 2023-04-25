We Want 30% Trade in Africa Facilitated by Access Holdings – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc (Access Corporation), Mr. Herbert Wigwe, yesterday declared that the financial institution is aggressively working to be in a position where it would be able to facilitate a minimum of 30 per cent of the trade that takes place in Africa.

Wigwe said this while reviewing the progress Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank has made over the years, during an interview on CNN’s ‘Market Place Africa.’

He noted that a lot of fundamental changes have taken place in the banking industry in terms of regulatory environment and the demography banks serve presently.

He said: “We want to ensure that 30 per cent of the trade that happens in the continent is facilitated by Access Holdings. In doing this, it means that we need to have network that facilitates African trade from Lagos all the way to Johannesburg. If you have to make payment it will happen instantaneously.”

He…