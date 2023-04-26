Adamu, APC Leaders Visit Tinubu, Consider S’South for Senate President, N’West for Speaker – THISDAYLIVE

•Other interests also pushing north central for speakership

•Another opposition party asks court to stop Tinubu’s swearing-in 33 days to inauguration

•US grants Nigerians permission to protest against presidential poll

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh Adedayo Akinwale and Alex Enumah in Abuja



National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other prominent party leaders, yesterday, visited the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, who returned to the country on Monday after a month stay in France.

Tinubu had gone to take a rest after an exhausting presidential campaign, which culminated in the election on February 25.

Other APC leaders on the national chairman’s entourage during the visit included Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji; Senators Godswill Akpabio, Jibrin Barau, Olamilekan Adeola, Opeyemi Bamidele, Emma Bwacha, and Tokunbo…