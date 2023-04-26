Court Dismisses Benani’s Declaration Suit – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in AbujaJustice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the suit filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani.

The dismissal was sequel to a formal withdrawal by the plaintiff.

Senator Binani had gone to Court to seek judicial review of the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reverse her declaration as winner of the election by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Recalled that the court had last week temporarily declined to hear Binani’s motion for leave to file the suit until she first addressed the court on whether the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the motion in the first place.

However, when the matter came up Wednesday, Binani’s lawyer, Mr Mohammed Sherif, told the court that he had already filed a notice of discontinuance as directed by the…