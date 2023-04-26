Court Strikes out EFCC’s Suit against Gov Bello – THISDAYLIVE

*Says EFCC lacks power to seize properties of sitting governor

By Wale Igbintade

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck out an interim order of forfeiture obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking to seize 14 properties linked to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Justice Oweibo in a ruling delivered Wednesday held that in view of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, the EFCC lacked the power to institute a criminal suit against a sitting governor or the President.

Specifically, Section 308 states that

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, but subject to subsection “No civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against a person to whom this section applies during his period of office.

“A person to whom this section applies shall not be arrested or imprisoned during that period either in pursuance of the process of any…