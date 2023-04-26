DBN Disbursed N631bn to MSMEs in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

•Women accessed 67% of credit, youth 27%

•Earnings totalled N47.6 billion, PBT N29.5 billion, 250,000 jobs created

James Emejo in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, yesterday disclosed that the bank disbursed over N631 billion to over 313,000 MSMEs across the country in 2022.

This was a significant improvement when compared to N482 billion which was lent to over 208,000 MSMEs in the preceding year.

Speaking at the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, he said by deepening impact within five years of operations, the bank had been at the forefront of development, playing a focal and catalytic role in alleviating financing constraints for Nigeria’s underserved MSMEs.

He said the credit disbursements represented 31 per cent growth in financing support and 50 per cent growth in MSMEs impacted.

Of the total MSME beneficiaries of DBN funds over the 5-year period,…