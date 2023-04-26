Desperate Aspirants Threaten Zoning,  as Tinubu, Shettima Meet APC Chiefs, Govs Today – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima will hold a meeting with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and some members of the National Working Committee of the APC by 1pm Wednesday in Abuja to finalise the zoning arrangements for the National Assembly leadership positions.

The meeting will also include the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and some APC governors.

There are however fears that the activities of some desperate aspirants contesting as presiding officers might jeopradise the process.

What necessitated the meeting from reliable sources was due to an intensive lobbying going on.

The presence of Senators Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Solomon Adeola, Tokunbo Abiru and the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji around the President- elect on his return to…