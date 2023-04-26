Diri Empowers 840 SMEs with N200m Grant – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday presented a grant of N200 million to 840 beneficiaries under the government’s Women and Youth Empowerment Programme for small and medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs).

The grant was presented to four beneficiaries each from the 105 political wards across the eight local government areas of the state for January and February 2023.

In a statement, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, said that it was part of the administration’s initiative to spur micro businesses and economic growth in the state with each beneficiary getting N200,000.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Yenagoa, Senator Diri said the SMEs’ programme was one of series of empowerment schemes designed for Bayelsans desirous of doing business.

The governor said the programme, which had been running for 11 months, had empowered 2,310 women and youths so far, noting that his…