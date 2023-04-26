Ensure No Life Is Lost, Group Tells FG – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, The Natives, has called on the federal government to put in more efforts and ensure that no life of any Nigerian citizen is lost in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The leader of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, in a statement issued yesterday called on all politicians across board and all Nigerians in high places to use their diplomatic contacts to ensure safety of all Nigerians residing in Sudan, particularly in Khartoum.

It said while the initial efforts put in place by the Nigerian government to ensure evacuation of Nigerians are noted, it demanded that more needs to be done by the government and all well-to-do Nigerians to ensure immediate evacuation of Nigerians who are helpless students and youths in the war torn country.

The group noted: “Save our helpless students and youths and ensure no life is lost. We recognise efforts put in place so far but we demand that more are done and done urgently. We, the…