Expectations High as Akeredolu Resumes after Vacation – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David reports that Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is back on his desk after 15 working-day vacation, during which he transmitted powers to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In Monday, April 3, 2023, Governor Akeredolu proceeded on a 15 working-day vacation as first instalment of his 2023 Annual Leave.

In a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Akure by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave was to commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, both days inclusive.

Akeredolu explained that while on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor. No doubt, the vacation was the third of its kind in the last two years.

Akeredolu while away, his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu shared a captivating…