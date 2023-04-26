I Have Been Contesting Presidential Polls Because of My Drug-free Record  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that unlike him, he has consistently contested presidential elections because of his “drug-free record”.

Besides, Atiku said that he “has never had any controversy surrounding his age, circumstances of his birth, state of origin, gender, educational qualification, health status, working career and citizenship, all issues bordering on constitutional qualification to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Atiku stated this in his reply to Tinubu’s Notice of Preliminary Objection against his petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

In his Notice of Preliminary Objection filed on April 12, by his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the President-elect had urged the court to dismiss the…