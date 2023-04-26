Kwara Engages Stakeholders, Adopts Nigeria Startup Act – THISDAYLIVE

The Kwara State Government has commenced the process of adopting the Nigeria Startup Act, which aims to provide support for startups and new businesses and boost economic prosperity in Nigeria and Africa.

This adoption comes at a time that the tech space in Nigeria and Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth, with many young and innovative tech talents emerging and attracting significant investments from local and international players.

Kwara State, with its large pool of young, tech-savvy talents, is uniquely positioned to benefit from the adoption of the Startup Act.

The Act will provide these young talents with the necessary tools to become tech-enabled, grow their businesses, and create jobs, ultimately positioning Kwara State as a hub for technology and innovation in Nigeria and Africa.

Stakeholders in Kwara State recently met to discuss the localization of the Startup Act, including government officials, startup founders, the academia,…