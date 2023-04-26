NDDC, US Firm Seal $15bn Deal for Construction of Mega Rail Line Connecting Niger Delta States – THISDAYLIVE

•Oshiomhole, Peterside, Wabote, others charge commission to entrench sound corporate governance to attract private sector financing

Peter Uzoho



Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth over $15 billion with Atlanta Global Resources Inc, an infrastructure project financing firm based in Georgia, United States of America.

The deal is for the construction of a mega rail line that would connect the nine states that make up NDDC and ease the infrastructure deficit in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

The two parties signed the MoU yesterday in Lagos, at a one-day NDDC PPP 2023 Summit, with theme, “Rewind to Rebirth: Building a Sustainable Future through Public Private Partnership for Progress in the Niger Delta.”

NDDC Managing Director, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, said the deal with the American company was history in the making. Ogbuku added that it was the first harvest of the PPP approach.

He stated,…