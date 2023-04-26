NDIC Begins Verification of Insured Depositors of Defunct Peak Merchant Bank – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance corporation (NDIC), has said verification of insured depositors of Peak Merchant Bank in-liquidation had commenced towards payment of their insured sums.

Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, Mr. Bashir Nuhu, in a statement said the move was in line with the corporation’s mandate of deposit guaranty and reimbursement of depositors in the event of bank failure.

He noted that the verification exercise would enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account information as well as balances with the bank as at closure.

Nuhu also explained that the process is a prelude to the payment of insured sums to such depositors.

He said, “Depositors are therefore enjoined to visit the bank’s old premises or the corporation’s office nearest to them with proof of account ownership and verifiable means of identification for the exercise.”

The NDIC added that…