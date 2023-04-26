Ndiomu Urges NIMASA to Provide Opportunities for Youths in Maritime Industry – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has implored the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a workable and sustained partnership towards creating opportunities for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu made this solemn request in Lagos when he visited the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the Maritime House, Apapa.

He called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He commended Jamoh and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“I’m aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,” Ndiomu said.

Informing the NIMASA DG of his agenda for the Amnesty Programme, he said his vision is to chart a new path for the Amnesty Programme by upholding the principal objectives…