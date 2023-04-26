NECO Reschedules 2023 National Common Entrance Examination  – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE), which was billed to take place on Saturday, 29 April.

The exam, which is conducted for admission into the 110 Federal Unity Colleges, will now hold on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

In a statement released by the Council on Wednesday and and made available by its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

