Niger Delta Stakeholders Call for Equity, Justice   – THISDAYLIVE

Niger Delta stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the leadership and critical stakeholders of the party from the region to support credible and a team player as the next President of the Senate for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.

The group noted that the 2023 general election has created deep gully and division across the country, hence there is an urgent need to give every region a sense of belonging and set off the process of total healing and reconciliation in the country.

The group, which styles itself as Niger Delta Stakeholders for Equity and Justice (NDSEJ), said this in a statement after its meeting at Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Monday.

It noted that the nation cannot attain the desired peace and development without equity and justice in the distribution of political offices.

The statement, which was signed by the Convener of the NDSEJ, Chief Alfred Ebikeme, and its Secretary, Prince Victor…