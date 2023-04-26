Nigeria Spent $195m to Fight Piracy in Gulf of Guinea in 2021 – THISDAYLIVE

•Says regular meetings among member-nations panacea for peace, security in region

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria would continue to deploy resources towards combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Buhari stated this yesterday in Accra, during the third Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

The president disclosed that in June 2021, the government launched $195 million worth of boats, vehicles and aircraft to fight piracy in the region through the Deep Blue Project. He identified regular meetings among countries that make up the Gulf of Guinea Commission as a critical route towards peace and security in the region.

Speaking for the last time as Nigeria’s president at the assembly in the Ghanaian capital, Buhari stressed that the theme for the session, “Building a Safe, Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable…