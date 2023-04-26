Obi, LP Fault INEC’s Objection to Petition against Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

*Says reply as unbiased umpire embarrassing

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the recent general election, Mr Peter Obi, has faulted the objection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to its petition against the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president.

Obi in his reply to the response of INEC to his petition at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, observed that the action of the electoral umpire was not only unwarranted but an embarrassment to the country.

According to the petition, INEC in line with global best practice for electoral umpires in national elections ought to “avoid creating the impression that it has no respect for neutrality in an electoral contest between candidates”.

Obi and his party, who are joint petitioners recalled several judgments which had repeatedly admonished INEC of its need to remain neutral in election proceedings.

“However, the I st Respondent…