Placing Female Employees on Pedestal of Recognition, Reward  – THISDAYLIVE

As part of the recently commemorated 2023 IWD, Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness, transforming food, feed and fibre with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years ago, chose to fete and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its female staff members under the ‘Supercharger’ and Globally Reaching Olam Women, GROW, initiatives. Precious Ugwuzor reports

The world over, women’s role in society is fast evolving. More women are going to college, taking up employment outside the home, climbing up the ladder in the workplace, and making significant contributions to the global economy. It is reported that 10 percent of Fortune 500 companies are presently being led by women.

Women’s sports are also gaining more traction as seen in the wild celebrations that followed the English Women’s football team’s triumph at the Euro Cup in 2022.

Narrowing this down to Africa,…