S’west Senators Oppose Lawmakers Pushing for Akpabio’s Candidacy – THISDAYLIVE

Some senators-elect from the South-west have debunked the claim that they rooting for Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President in the 10th Senate.

A senator-elect, who pleaded anonymity, said the ambition of Akpabio is driven by three senators from the South-west.

He said: “They told the president-elect Tuesday night that all of us from the South-west are supporting Akpabio for Senate President, but the president-elect discovered it was untrue on Wednesday morning.

“As South-westerners, we have good relationship with all Nigerians and these three senators cannot speak for us. They are not our leaders and cannot take South-west senators for granted. Our leader is a former governor who is also a senator.

“For us, we have resolved to do the right thing for the country since it’s the only way Asiwaju (president-elect) can succeed as president. We have chosen to support fairness and justice as this country is built on a tripod – Hausa,…