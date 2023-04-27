Afreximbank’s PAPSS, ASEA Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Cross-border Payments in Africa’s Stock Exchanges – THISDAYLIVE

The Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and the African Stock Exchanges Association (ASEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and cooperation in promoting cross-border payments of capital markets infrastructure in Africa.

The MoU was signed recently, during the ASEA 2023 Building African Financial Markets Seminar held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, which brought together Stock Exchanges and capital markets stakeholders from across Africa to discuss ways to deepen integration and connectivity of African capital markets.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.

“For a long time, investors doing business in Africa have struggled with making and settling cross-border payments. “Payments take a long time to complete, are expensive since the existing environment necessitates the use of correspondent banks outside of the continent, and are done in foreign currencies (USD or Euro).

“Because of this,…