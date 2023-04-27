Again, Tinubu Meets APC NWC, N’Assembly Members over 10th Legislature’s Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

•Ex-lawmakers warn against interference in selection of principal officers

•Caution against zoning positions alongside executive offices

•President-elect to inaugurate flyover, court building in Rivers

Adedayo Akinwale, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly members, and other stakeholders in furtherance of consultation and lobby over the zoning of principal positions of the 10th Assembly.

But a group of former National Assembly members cautioned against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive arm of government. They urged Tinubu and the governors-elect not to interfere in the election of the legislative officers.

In another development, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike invited Tinubu to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in…