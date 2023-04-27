APC Senators-elect Drum Support for Kalu – THISDAYLIVE

Senators from the South-west geopolitical zone have insisted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, needs the Igbo of the South-east to succeed in his renewed hope agenda for Nigeria.

They, therefore, affirmed their resolve to guide and support the president-elect in running a government that would give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, starting from the presiding offices of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The federal lawmakers said they have chosen to support fairness and justice, noting that the country is built on the tripod – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

They added that excluding the Igbo in the three positions in the country might be counter-productive.

The resolution of the senators followed the speculations that the zone had already elected to queue behind a senator from the South-south in the race for Senate president.

A senator-elect, who chose to remain anonymous, said that some three senators from the South-west went…