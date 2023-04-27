Bayelsa Seeks Opportunities for Niger Delta Youths – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) to partner with various state governments in the region, especially, Bayelsa State, to stimulate regional integration and cooperation in the Niger Delta.

The Focal Person of the PAP to Governor Douye Diri, Mr. Alaowei Opukeme Jonah, who made the call in Yenagoa, said that the state government as a willing partner is ready to support the various and laudable initiatives of the PAP.

Jonah also appealed to the interim administrator to include more youths from the state to benefit from the various agricultural and cooperative schemes he is planning to establish.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Ndiomu, noting that the extension of his tenure was a reward for his excellent service during his first appointment.

He said: “Ndiomu at different events had…