FG Says Evacuation of Women, Children to Be Given Priority – THISDAYLIVE

¶Hires 40 buses at cost of $1.2m

•Declares Nigeria has not recorded any casualty in ongoing crisis

•Hints that diplomats will be on ground to coordinate evacuation

•Air Peace to begin airlifting via Egypt Friday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie in Lagos



The federal government yesterday said it would prioritise the evacuation of Nigerian women and children trapped in war-torn Sudan.

This was just as the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, disclosed that Air Peace would begin airlifting of Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan from Friday.

Also, the government which formally reacted to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, revealed that no single Nigerian soul has been lost to the civil war.

It, however, disclosed that many Nigerians had already been evacuated by sea with the assistance of Saudi Arabian government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of State, Zubairu Dada, made…