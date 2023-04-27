FG will Curb Revenue Leakages with Finance Act, PIA, Says Accountant General – THISDAYLIVE

* As ALDI trains staff on new laws, revenue collection

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has said that it has taken measures to end revenue leakages being currently experienced.

The OAGF also said it had perfected arrangements to boost the country’s revenue collection.

It explained that both measures would be achieved through the instrumentality of the Finance Act, 2021 and the Petroleum Industry Act, which were enacted by the 9th National Assembly.

The Director of the Federation Account Department, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Muhammad Saleh, disclosed this in Abuja, at a three-day training by the African Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI) organised by the department for its staff.

The theme of the training is: ‘Evaluation of salient issues emanating from PIA and Finance Act as it affect Federation Account revenue and disbursement.’

Saleh, while…