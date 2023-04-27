FSDH Merchant Bank, Enterprise Development Centre Empower Women in Business – THISDAYLIVE

FSDH Merchant Bank has launched an innovative capacity development programme for women in business.

It explained in a statement yesterday, that the FSDH-EDC Women Business Impact Programme was designed to help female entrepreneurs bridge their business skills and knowledge gap and increase the success rate of women in business.

“It is a brainchild of FSDH Women in Business Initiative (WIBI), the bank’s gender desk in partnership with the prestigious Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University.

“The Women Business Impact Programme offers participants an opportunity to learn from a seasoned faculty, business leaders and mentors who have a wealth of experience and expertise in various fields.

“During the programme, participants get access to a robust curriculum and practical learning, one-on-one business advisory, business support services, access to finance, and a community of women entrepreneurs,” it…