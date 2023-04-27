Group Tasks Sanwo-Olu on Rising Cases of Land Grabbing  in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

Civil society stakeholders under aegis of Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) have called on the Lagos State Government and relevant authorities to swiftly curb nefarious activities of land grabbers across the state.

While lamenting the state government’s lack of action to curb the activities of these land grabbers, the President of the group, Alex Omotehinse, who made the appeal yesterday at a press conference on unlawful activities of land grabbers, terrorising Ojomu communities (Ajiran land) in the Eti-Osa

Local Council of the state, said their activities have undermined the spirit and letters of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, which prohibits forceful and illegal occupation of land legitimately acquired by citizens.

Omotehinse, who rued the gruesome murder of one Sheriff Salami on

April 18, 2023, as a fallout of the deceased’s opposition to activities of land grabbers in the community, expressed worry that…