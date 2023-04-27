Katsina, UN Collaborate toEstablish Security Research Centre – THISDAYLIVE

• Collaborate with EU, USAID, others for peace building

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has partnered with the United Nations (UN) to establish a security research centre to tackle security challenges and restore sustainable peace in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, disclosed this Thursday in an interview with some journalists in the state.

He said the security research centre code-named ‘Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry’, would soon be established by the state government in collaboration with the UN

He said: “We are going to establish a Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry. The centre is already in process. We are already in partnership with some research fellows and the United Nations for the establishment of the centre.”

He added that the state government was in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United…