My Drug-free Record is Reason I’ve Been Contesting Polls   – THISDAYLIVE

Obi: INEC’s Objection, Reply to My Petition, Biased, Embarrassing

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja



The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has told the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, that unlike him, he has consistently contested presidential elections because he has no drug-related record or identity issues. Atiku stated this in his reply to Tinubu’s Notice of Preliminary Objection against his petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, where the latter mocked the former vice president as one who had repeatedly contested the presidential election and had always failed.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, also faulted the objection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to his petition against the election of Tinubu as president.

Obi, in his reply to INEC’s response to his petition at the Court of…