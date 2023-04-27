Obaseki  Urged to Stop Wasting Funds on Opposition Attacks – THISDAYLIVE

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State, Prince John Mayaki, has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop his undemocratic bid to silence criticism in the state through sponsorship of crude attacks on the opposition.

Mayaki in a statement accused the governor of seeking to buy a legacy after nearly two terms of astounding failure characterised byunmet promises and shameful violations of the rule of law.

Stressing that amateur public relations efforts aren’t an antidote to maladministration, he urged the governor to stop inflicting double blows on the citizens of the state by wasting their taxes on fruitless image laundering after failing to use the same to fix gaping problems in the state, a decision he said would have improved the governor’s dented image.

Mayaki said: “Obaseki, in his usual headiness, believes that he can blackmail the opposition into silence through sponsored attacks implemented by surrogates who themselves…