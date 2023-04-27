Opposition, Victim of Over Confidence, Says Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed that while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was working hard to retain power in the recent elections, the combined opposition parties was a victim of over confidence- the main reason why he believed they lost.

Speaking Thursday at his residence in the State House, Abuja where he received the Progressive Governors Forum led by their Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, the President said: “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their over confidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems…