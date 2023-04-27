Police Pay N38m to Families of Deceased Officers – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has presented cheques of different amounts, totalling N38.3 million to families of police personnel of the command, who lost their lives while in service.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga revealed this in a press statement yesterday.

Ikenga said Echeng presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the state’s police headquarters at Amawbia, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

He explained: “It is also aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

“The CP while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts at ensuring a good welfare package…