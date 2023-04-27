Shades of Life Foundation, Cyclotron Advocate for Autism Awareness in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

As part of its commitment to improving the quality of life of Nigerian families with autistic children, Shades of Life Care Limited, a leading provider of Autism intervention services in Nigeria, recently partnered Cyclotron Cycling Development Initiative (Cyclotron) and Shades of Life Care Foundation.

The partnership was for an event tagged #Ride4Autism, which took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to commemorate World Autism Awareness Month.

The event was pertinent in the sense that for families whose children live with autism in Nigeria, life can be incredibly challenging.

The lack of resources, combined with social stigma and a general lack of awareness, leaves parents feeling isolated and helpless as they struggle to navigate the system to get their children the help they need.

The event brought together over 50 cyclists who rode about 60 kilometers within the Gbagada and Ikeja axis to raise awareness about autism and advocate…