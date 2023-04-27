SUNDAN ADDS INSULT TO AFRICA’S INJURY – THISDAYLIVE

The recurrent crises in Sudan remind a resilient country and a long-suffering continent of the long road to peace and the unmistakable profile of the men who have kept Africa in the backwater for far too long.

The Sudanese people starkly and stoically hoist a hologram of fortitude and even defiance. This defiance has been anything but reckless or suicidal. If anything, it has been measured and methodical, recently proving its worth as democracy’s last stand in one of Africa’s great hopes.

This defiance emblazoned in Sudanese men and women, young and old, has proven to be the undoing of many dictators. On 19 December 2019, street protests began what is now known as the “Sudanese Revolution.”

The revolution was to consume the 30-year- long blood-streaked rule of Omar al-Bashir. By the time al-Bashir was deposed in a military coup, an ICC arrest warrant was hanging over his head.

The exertions of the International Criminal Court, whose work has…