Tinubu will Deliver on his Campaign Promises – THISDAYLIVE

Ogun State-born Security expert and international businessman, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, at a recent interactive session with journalists in Lagos gave an assurance that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deliver on his 2023 election campaign promises. Excerpts:

What are some of the urgent national issues agitating your mind, at this time?

It is majorly about the President-elect who is like a father to me. I am like his son. He is someone I have known since the age of 16. He is like my grandfather’s son and they worked together at the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) before my grandfather, Pa Alfred Rewane was assassinated for fighting for democracy.

A lot of people, especially the young ones do not know what our President-elect has been doing since. They don’t know what NADECO stood for. They don’t know that the blood of my grandfather was shed for democracy.

What do you know about Senator Bola Tinubu who is set to become…