Adeyemi, Abubakar, Others Want APC Primary Cancelled – THISDAYLIVE

*Seeks intervention by Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu, ACF, others

*NGO observers commend party primaries, say exercise is credible

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, son of a former Kogi State governor, Shuaibu Abubakar and three others have demanded immediate cancellation of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary ahead of the governorship election.

They, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and the Arewa Consultative Forum to intervene in order to save democracy in Kogi State.

In the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/557/2023, filed by Senator Adeyemi and Abubakar respectively, the plaintiffs asked the court to declare as illegal, unlawful and invalid the purported direct primary election said to have been conducted by APC and which…