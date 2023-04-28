Buhari Receives Kogi APC Goovernorship Candidate, Ododo – THISDAYLIVE

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Friday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flagbearer in the November election.

Ododo, while briefing State House Correspondents after he was presented to the President by Governor Yahaya Bello, said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the governor, which were achieved through inclusive governance, if elected in the forthcoming polls.

He said, with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

The APC candidate said specifically that he was confident of APC’s victory in the November governorship election.

Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct…