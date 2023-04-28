Burutu Poly, Delta Thanksgiving Day, 3 Others Bills Passed – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Five executive bills sent by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday has been passed by the legislature, which gave the bills accelerated consideration on Wednesday.

Governor-elect and Speaker of the House, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, presided over the legislative session that ensured that the five bills sailed through the crucial first, second and third readings seamlessly at Wednesday’s plenary.

The bills passed include the High Court Amendment Bill; the College of Health Science and Technology Bill; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill; the Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill; and; a bill for a law to designate May 29 each year as Delta State Thanksgiving Day.

Besides the Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, others were forwarded to the State Assembly on Tuesday by the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for necessary legislative attention and read at plenary by Speaker…