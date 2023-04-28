CSO Urges Members-elect to Cede Deputy Speaker Position to South-south – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations(CSOs) under the aegis of Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA) yesterday urged all members-elect in the 10th Assembly to unanimously cede the position to a Christian lawmaker from South-south region.

PPSA’s position was conveyed via a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Hon. Bala Mohammed and Secretary, Hon. Boboye Akinrefon respectively.

They expressed solidarity for the incumbent Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State.

While stressing that the election of a Christian deputy speaker will go a long way to balance religion, equity and justice in tandem with federal character principle in the 10th Assembly, the coalition revealed that Waive has all it takes to deputise the Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The coalition specifically emphasised the need to…