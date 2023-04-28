Data Centre Operation Will Boost Digital Transformation – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the rate at which data centres are springing up and expanding in the state, adding that the growth of data centres will boost technology development in the state and the country at large.

Sanwo-Olu said this yesterday while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the expanded data centre, operated by Rack Centre.

The new data centre, known as LGS2, which is an expansion of the existing data centre, is expected to expand the capacity of Rack Centre by ten folds and consolidate its leadership as the digital infrastructure hub in the sub-Saharan African region.

Rack Centre, an Actis majority-owned and West Africa’s best-connected Tier III Carrier and Cloud neutral data centre, has reached full capacity of its existing data centre and has commenced the construction of a new best-in-class data centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “We are very…