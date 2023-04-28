Delta State Govt Moves to Boost Access to Education – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu x-rays how Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is providing better opportunities for students in Delta state through access to quality education

When Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office as Governor of Delta State in 2015, he expressed a commitment to provide better opportunities for children in the State to access quality education.

True to his words, Governor Okowa has built nine model technical colleges, of which three have already taken off fully in Obiaruku Asaba and Effurun.

The newly established Model Technical Colleges in Delta State are currently attracting students from private secondary schools in the State, it has been confirmed. During a tour of the Model Technical Colleges in Asaba, the State capital and in Efurrun, Uvwie local government of the State, it was abundantly clear why this is so.

The other Model Technical Colleges championed by the Okowa administration have reached various stages of completion in…