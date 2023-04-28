Ethiopian Introduces Arabic, French Services at Customer Centre – THISDAYLIVE

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it has started providing its Global Customer Interaction Center services in two additional international languages namely, Arabic and French.

The Global Customer Interaction Center underwent a major reform in 2014, expanding its interaction scope with customers from call handling to an omni-channel interaction leveraging multiple channels including social media.

Regarding the addition of these languages, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said, “We are excited to further expand the services of our globally acclaimed customer interaction center using Arabic and French as additional international languages for handling the queries of our customers. The addition of these languages is a game changer as it will enable us to cater to our customers with their preferred languages. It will also increase our customer reach to locations where these languages are spoken predominantly. Offering the services of our Global…