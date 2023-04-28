Ex-Governor Prays for APC Guber Standard Bearer, Ododo – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Kogi State Governor, Captain Idris Wada, has prayed for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 state gubernatorial election, Ododo Ahmed Usman, assuring him of his support.

This was contained in a statement signed Muhammed Onogwu, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read: Captain Wada had received the APC governorship candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo, at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.”

Wada, who served as the state governor from 2011 to 2015, offered prayers for Ododo’s success in the upcoming November polls, noting that his interest was for a peaceful and progressive Kogi State.

“During the prayers, Captain Wada reminded Ododo that it is ultimately God who grants power to whomever He wishes,” he said.

The former governor, while congratulating Ododo for winning the primary election to emerge the APC standard bearer, also stressed…