FG Deploys NAF C-130H Aircraft to Evacuate Nigerians in Sudan – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has approved an aircraft in the fleet of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF C-130H, for the evacuation of Nigerians that are currently stranded in Sudan following the political crises raging in the country.

A statement jointly signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, announced the resolution in a joint statement.

The statement said the NAF aircraft, which departed Abuja on Friday, has receive clearance alongside Air Peace and other airlines to fly to Egypt to pick the stranded Nigerians.

Olisa and Sani-Gwarzo said the Nigerian Mission in Egypt was liaising with the Egyptian authorities to facilitate the evacuation by providing emergency entry documents and holding shelters, until the stranded…