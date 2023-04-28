Group Appeals to APC, Others to Back Wase – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As the battle for the leadership of the National Assembly continued to get tougher, a group known as Wase Bogghom Development Association (WBDA) has appealed to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other authorities concerned to zone the position of speaker of the House of the Representatives to the North-central zone of the country.

The group also called for the endorsement of the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, for that position.

Addressing the press alongside other members, the group leader of the ABDA, Mr. Bala Mohammed Gar, said: “Our press briefing has been necessitated by recent political developments in the country and specifically on the zoning of the position of speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“It is on record that the North-central zone of this country has contributed immensely towards the victory of the APC…